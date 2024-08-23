WAXE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $32.74 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $34.21 or 0.00056109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $32.74 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

