Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Utilities (CU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE: CU) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2024 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

8/20/2024 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Canadian Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE CU traded up C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$33.14. The company had a trading volume of 152,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.89. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

