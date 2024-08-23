Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2024 – Lumen Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.75.

8/8/2024 – Lumen Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Lumen Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $1.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Lumen Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1.50 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Lumen Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.00.

8/7/2024 – Lumen Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/7/2024 – Lumen Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $2.50 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Lumen Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.15 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.25.

7/1/2024 – Lumen Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

LUMN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,576,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,315,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 172,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,710 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 52.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

