Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Weibo Trading Up 0.5 %

Weibo stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 800,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

