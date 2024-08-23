Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.
Weibo Trading Up 0.5 %
Weibo stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 800,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Weibo
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.