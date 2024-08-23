Wells Fargo & Company Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $380.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $346.87 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $353.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

