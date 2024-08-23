Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Overweight Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEYS. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,444,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

