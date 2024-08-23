Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

