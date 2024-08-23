WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $364.67 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $364.67 million and $2.58 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,503,326 coins and its circulating supply is 409,576,193 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,459,220.8652409 with 409,551,833.11279833 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.87782647 USD and is up 7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,879,477.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

