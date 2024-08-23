WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires Shares of 160,393 BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000. BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 3.11% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XEMD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

