WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $48.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 107,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

