WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $82.34. 2,150,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,073. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

