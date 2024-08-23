WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,636.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 209,524 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,493,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XONE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 23,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

