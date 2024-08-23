WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $634,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,789 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 472,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.13. 265,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,026. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

