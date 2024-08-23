WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 64 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 4.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $8.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.42. 7,980,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,938. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $232.86.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

