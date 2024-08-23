Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,507,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 3,193,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

