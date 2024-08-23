WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CFO Robert J. George Sells 4,000 Shares

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. George sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. WidePoint Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 million. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. On average, analysts predict that WidePoint Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WYY shares. Litchfield Hills Research upgraded shares of WidePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WYY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 41.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 170.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 103,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.