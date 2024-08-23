Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $130.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

