Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $59,722.56 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WLFC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. 10,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,382. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $729.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

