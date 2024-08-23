WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.82

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

Get WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.