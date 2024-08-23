Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:WDS opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

