Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 3.7 %

XELB stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

