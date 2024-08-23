Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 3.7 %
XELB stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.