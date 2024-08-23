Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Trading 16.3% Higher

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) traded up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.38. 4,351,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,767% from the average session volume of 233,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Xiao-I Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Shares of Xiao-I are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 23rd. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

About Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. ( NASDAQ:AIXI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

