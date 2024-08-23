Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Director David C. Habiger Buys 5,750 Shares

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) Director David C. Habiger acquired 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xperi Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 373,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $400.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.56. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,359,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 648,207 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 117.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 194,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 104,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 518,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 62,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

