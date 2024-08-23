Zacks Research Weighs in on Hologic, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hologic by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

