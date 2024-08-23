Zentry Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.11 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Zentry has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a total market cap of $98.84 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,692,763,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,794,859,185 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,692,391,797.18744 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01733274 USD and is up 6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,237,591.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

