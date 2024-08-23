ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Posts Earnings Results

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $309.61 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:ZKH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ZKH Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $21.91.
