ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Posts Earnings Results

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $309.61 million during the quarter.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZKH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ZKH Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

