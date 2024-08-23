Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.290-5.320 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.10.

ZM stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

