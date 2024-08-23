Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 5,121,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.71. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,967.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

