150,358 Shares in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Barings Corporate Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of NYSE:MCI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 33,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,011. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

