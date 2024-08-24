1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 264,572 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,563 shares of company stock worth $2,447,970. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.