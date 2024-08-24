1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,044 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

GPN opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

