1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $550,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,020,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 460,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,712. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

