1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

