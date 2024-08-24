1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after buying an additional 460,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after buying an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 213,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $1,484,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

