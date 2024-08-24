1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

