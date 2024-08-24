1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

