1,677 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,649. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

