1,713 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DHI traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $192.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

