1,728 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

