17,885 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned 0.14% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0492 dividend. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

