2,609 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,975,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after buying an additional 772,988 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 1,114,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,150. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 172.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

