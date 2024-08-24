300 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $686.73. 2,346,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $658.35 and its 200 day moving average is $625.63. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

