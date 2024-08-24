30,159 Shares in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at NCR Voyix

In related news, EVP Eric Schoch bought 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 216,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

