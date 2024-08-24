347 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 347 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $159,060,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 472,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 451.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,481 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in AECOM by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 221,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Up 1.8 %

ACM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 342,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

