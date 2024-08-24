5,432 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HSBC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after buying an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 247,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 1,406,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

