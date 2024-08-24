806 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 626,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 1,108,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

