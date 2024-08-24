8,563 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Purchased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CUZ traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $27.95. 713,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,600. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.
Cousins Properties Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.