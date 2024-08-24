964 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.6% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.38. 821,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.12. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

