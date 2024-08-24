AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after purchasing an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $197.56. 4,713,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,238. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

