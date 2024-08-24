Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Shares Up 9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.24. 5,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Acreage Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Acreage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.